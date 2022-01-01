Go
Toast

South Side Walnut Cafe

South Boulder's favorite breakfast spot!

673 S Broadway St • $$

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito$11.95
Chicken, Onion, Green Peppers, Cilantro and Mozzarella wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and smothered in Green Chile. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Refried Beans on the side.
Teamonade$3.75
Diet Coke$3.00
Iced Tea$3.15
Coke$3.00
Waffle$9.25
Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle!
12oz Apple Juice$2.95
12oz Orange Juice$3.95
House Coffee$3.75
Delicious OZO coffee!! We will leave room so you can doctor it yourself!
Espresso$3.00
Straight pure shot of espresso
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

673 S Broadway St

Boulder CO

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tandoori Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

Lawless Craig's at The Wolf Building

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gondolier Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Gondolier Italian Eatery. For over 60 years we have been privileged to be a part of the Boulder community.
We proudly offer house made pasta, pizza, and seasonal contemporary dishes served in a family friendly atmosphere. Join us for our full bar with house wines on tap and 12 taps of microbrew beer. Gluten free pizza and pasta options are available as well. We welcome large parties and our private dining room can accommodate up to 36 people.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston