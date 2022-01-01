Go
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

1220a East Joppa Road

Popular Items

Ns6. Bangkok Peanut Noodles$12.95
A delightful dish of thin Rice noodles, with chicken (can substitute with beef or pork), fresh cut Napa cabbage served with a creamy peanut sauce garnished with fried crispy shallots and cilantro
A10. Thai Style Grilled Pork$8.95
Grilled pork marinated with lemongrass and Thai spices served with a tasty tamarind sauce
A5. Golden Wings$8.95
Breaded chicken wings, deep-fried and served with a sweet Thai chili dipping sauce
A15. Happy Tofu$8.95
Crispy fried tofu served with a sweet Thai chili dipping sauce and ground peanuts
Steamed Veggies$3.95
A17. Larb Gai$8.95
A11. Siam Pork$8.95
Crispy marinated pork served with lime juice and toasted rice sauce. The crispy bits are the key to this pork’s deliciousness.
A1. Spring Roll$5.95
Crispy spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
A2. Cheesy Roll$5.95
Crispy spring rolls filled with curry potatoes and cheese with a delicious chili mayo sauce
Sauces
Location

1220a East Joppa Road

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
