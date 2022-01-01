Go
Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10005 SW 72nd St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1666 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Fries$3.98
Waffle/Chz Side$7.99
10 Wings$17.99
Onion Rings$7.99
Full Fries$5.99
Smash Burger$9.99
5 Wings$8.99
20 Wings$35.98
10 BONELESS$11.99
Mozz Sticks$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

10005 SW 72nd St

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine

NOW YOU CAN ORDER OUR FOOD IN WWW.MACHUPICCHURESTAURANT.COM

Pollo Loco

Peruvian Roasted Chicken
Cuban Guys 102 - Kendall

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

Set in the lovely Miami, Florida. We offer a carefully composed menu ranging from favorites such as salads and pasta to specialty dishes like steak, fish and veal. Our food is freshly cooked to order by a team of experienced chefs and brought to you at extremely affordable prices. We pride ourselves on our customer service and our many returning customers are a great recommendation in itself. Our caring team of staff will do their best to ensure that your Italian experience is nothing other than a delightful one.

