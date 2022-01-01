Go
Toast

Spot Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

5330 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Wrap$12.35
Mike Sandwich$7.10
G Iced Latte$4.99
M Cinco Shake$6.60
M Tea Au Lait$5.30
Bagel$2.45
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Spinach Feta Omelet$8.25
Chicken Feta Wrap$11.90
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
See full menu

Location

5330 Main Street

Williamsville NY

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Avolio - Williamsville

No reviews yet

If you need curbside pickup, please call the restaurant to let them know you are here.

Newbury Salads

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yotality Frozen Yogurt- Williamsville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston