Sprig & Vine

100% vegan, plant-based cuisine!

450 Union Square Drive

Popular Items

Cornmeal Crusted Tempeh$23.00
miso-maple-mustard sauce | garlic-gold potato mash | seared roots & asparagus | horseradish-cashew cream *Contains Gluten, Soy & Nuts
Edamame Falafel Wrap$14.00
red quinoa | tomato | cucumber | pickled red cabbage | mixed greens | lemon-kosho tahini | whole wheat tortilla
Cauliflower-Cashew Mac$23.00
semolina pasta* | roasted cauliflower | cauliflower-cashew sauce | black truffle-hazelnut breadcrumbs | broccolini | roasted fennel | cherry tomato *gluten-free pasta available GF* (*contains hazelnut & cashew)
BBQ Tempeh Sandwich$14.00
ginger-brown sugar BBQ sauce | peppercorn-herb ranch | butterhead lettuce | tomato | red onion | bun
Fried Fingerling Potato$7.00
sea salt | chile aioli
Agave-Garlic-Chile-Seitan$13.00
wasabi sauce | scallion | toasted sesame
Seared Broccolini$7.00
horseradish-cashew cream GF*/SF*
Hearts of Palm-Stuffed Mushrooms$13.00
with lemon, herbs & green onion
Meyer Lemon-Cashew Cheesecake$9.00
vanilla-whipped cream | cashew-oat crust | chamomile syrup | pomegranate
Fennel Seed-Seared Tofu$23.00
arugula & oyster mushroom-cashew cream sauce | garlic-gold potato mash | seared broccolini
Location

New Hope PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
