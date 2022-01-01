Go
Toast
  • /
  • Spring
  • /
  • Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Rudy's Spring

20806 I-H 45N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
See full menu

Location

20806 I-H 45N

Spring TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Texas Card House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Gordo Sabor Latino

No reviews yet

Here at El Gordo is a one-stop shop for all your Latin favorites. El Gordo is a Latin kitchen with a variety of dishes from the well know pupusa to the famous tacos de birria.

The Big Salad

No reviews yet

Because Your Body Deserves The Best!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston