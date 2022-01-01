Go
Springtown Inn

The Springtown Inn is located in the historic village of Springtown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. We offer a large selection of delicious, freshly made to order entrees and desserts. Our friendly, professional staff provides exceptional customer service.

SEAFOOD

3258 Main St

Popular Items

Town Cheesesteak$12.00
Baked French Onion$8.00
Tavern Burger$10.00
Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Lobster Carbonara$26.00
Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
Desert$7.00
Prime Rib- Princess cut$28.00
Filet Mignon Oscar$38.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet

Location

3258 Main St

Hellertown PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
