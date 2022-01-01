Go
Starr Food Lounge

Caribbean-American Cuisine 🇯🇲⭐️
Executive Chef Delroy Christian
Chef Roderick Smith SR.

2135 Fairburn Rd Suites F & G • $$

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)

Starr Lounge Wings$10.00
Creamed Spinach$7.00
Tasha's Heavenly Banana Pudding$9.00
Tasha's Heavenly Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafers and Sweet Vanilla Whipped Cream
Seafood Spinach Dip$15.00
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Jerk Chicken$19.00
Classic Jerk Quarter with Rice & Peas, Steamed Cabbage, Garden Vegetables, All-Spice, Fresh Thyme, Scotch Bonnet Peppers and Fried Plantains
Wings & Fries Basket$14.99
Classic Starr Caesar Salad$9.00
Classic Starr Caesar Salad with a Creamy Garlic Dressing. Add On Chicken or Shrimp
Blackened Salmon$24.00
Blackened Salmon with Creamed Spinach and Yellow Spanish Rice & Cajun Cream
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2135 Fairburn Rd Suites F & G

Douglasville GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
