State Street Brats

State Street Brats was founded in 1989, but its legendary Red Brats can trace their history back to the 1950s, when a local Madison butcher began making them for a restaurant called the Brathaus. State Street Brat’s owners worked at the Brathaus in the ‘70s while going to college, and purchased the recipe shortly thereafter.
The recipe remains unchanged all these years later, and these famous brats, which are smoked, split and grilled, are beloved by generations of Madisonians. The Red Brats are made from a mixture of pork and beef (the beef gives them their signature red color), and the White Brats (which are pork-only) have been provided by the legendary Bakalars Sausage Company in La Crosse Wisconsin, since 1989. When partnered with some fried cheese curds, it’s a true taste of the Badger State.

603 State Street

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$7.00
4 big chicken fingers coated with a breadcrumb batter, served with fries and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
Beyond Burger
"The future of protein." A completely vegan burger that is gluten and soy free with superior taste and texture. You will think it's a traditional burger it tastes so good! Served on a kaiser roll. Add cheese for only $1 more, or a gluten free roll for $2.00
Ribeye Sandwich$13.00
USDA choice 1/4 lb. ribeye char-grilled to perfection! A long time alumni favorite.
White Brat$6.00
Our classic sausage blend of all pork bratwurst, you have had this style before, just not this good!
Red Brat$6.00
Our original smoke beef and pork bratwurst, grilled butterfly style.
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
1/3 lb. patty, thick cut bacon and topped with cheddar cheese
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$10.00
Warm and chewy with kosher salt. Served with a a 4oz cup of white cheddar cheese
Cheese Curd Cubes$11.00
🧀 TALK CURD-Y TO ME! 🧀 Over 8oz of garlic white cheddar cheese cubes served with celery and ranch on the side. Beer battered golden gooey deliciousness in its glory 😋
Graduate Burger$14.00
Everything you will miss about Madison. We start with our 1/3 lb patty and add slices of cheddar, swiss and paper jack cheeses. Topped off with deep fried white garlic cheddar cheese curds and finish it with a Stella's spicy cheese bread bun.
Wisconsin Sampler$21.00
One signature Red Brat, one classic White Brat, served with a basket of cheese curd cubes. Pro tip, try them with no bun and you have yourself a "Brathaus charcuterie board"
603 State Street

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
