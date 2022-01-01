Go
Stefano's Restaurant

SEAFOOD

1814 Long Beach Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.6 (2154 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Over Penne
Risotto Del Mar$40.00
Risotto Tossed with Shrimp, Lobster, Crabmeat, Artichokes, Asparagus & Tomatoes
Seared Tuna$34.00
Pepper Crusted Sushi-Grade Tuna, Served Medium Rare w/Wasabi & Ginger
Seafood ala Vodka$38.00
Shrimp, Scallops and Crabmeat in a Light, Creamy Vodka sauce, over Penne Pasta
Mediterranean Calamari$16.00
Fried Calamari, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze
Barnegat Light Seared Sea Scallops$38.00
Over Crabmeat, Spinach & Tomato Risotto
Fried Calamari$14.00
Side of Marinara Sauce
Flounder Francaise$32.00
Over Sautéed Spinach, Capers & Penne
Pan-Seared Sea Bass$39.00
Roasted Vegetables & Roasted garlic Sauce
Coco Shrimp$15.00
Hand Breaded and served with a Mango Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1814 Long Beach Blvd

Long Beach Township NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
