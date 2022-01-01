Go
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton

Hand Crafted Sandwiches and Salads; Soups, Breads and Pastries Prepared Fresh Daily

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

28601 Chagrin Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (327 reviews)

Popular Items

Tanya's Tango$10.85
tabouli, couscous, kalamata olive, feta, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, homemade croutons
Chicken Tarragon Salad$10.45
lettuce, fresh tarragon, celery, mayo
Garden Variety$8.55
cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage, onion, homemade croutons
Smoked Turkey$9.95
provolone, lettuce, honey mustard
Asian Chicken$11.15
roasted chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, chow mein noodles, carb-free asian dressing
Mediterranean$10.25
kalamata olive, feta, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, cucumber, homemade croutons
Roast Beef and Swiss$10.85
Jaina's Salad$12.25
roasted chicken, sun-dried tomato, feta, roasted red pepper, tabouli, couscous, homemade croutons
John's Special$12.25
julienned smoked turkey, ham, swiss, egg, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, homemade croutons
Steph's Favorite$11.45
chicken tarragon salad, toasted almond, strawberry, dried cranberry, onion, homemade croutons
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

28601 Chagrin Blvd

Beachwood OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
