Go
Toast

Suburban Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy!

3041 Horseshoe Pike, Suite 130

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Suburban Cheese Steak w/ff$13.00
Beef steak with caramelized onions, american cheese & our signature beer cheddar sauce
Terrapin Truffle$7.00
parmesan, garlic oil, truffle aioli
Buffalo Soldier$10.00
chicken, buffalo sauce, jack cheese, blue cheese
Simple$5.00
basic fries
Philadelphia$10.00
Beef steak, american cheese, wiz
Fish -N- Chips$16.00
Killer Quesadilla$15.00
blackened chicken, jack cheese, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
Crazy Fingers Wrap$12.00
southern style chicken fingers, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, bacon, siracha honey in a flour tortilla wrap
Plane Jane$10.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato
Big Boss Man$15.00
bacon, cheddar, onion rings, BBQ aioli, lettuce, tomato
See full menu

Location

3041 Horseshoe Pike, Suite 130

Honey Brook PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greenside Grill

No reviews yet

Al Fresco dining with beautiful views, and cozy pub

The Long Way Home Grill & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TaGo's Kitcheria Honey Brook

No reviews yet

TaGo's Kitcheria Honey Brook brings you multiple menus to pick from, providing everyone their favorite choice. Traditional Mexicana and Southern BBQ.

Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston