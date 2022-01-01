Go
Toast

Sunset Island Bar and Grille

Bayside dining, entertainment & specials for the entire family!

1 Beachside Drive, Ocean City, MD 21842

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sunset Island Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken, red onions, tomato, seasonal greens, cucumbers and Swiss cheese with a mayo mustard spread.
Macaroni & Cheese$7.00
Macaroni & Cheese. Served with french fries, carrots or apple slices.
Chicken Fingers$8.00
2 Chicken fingers served with choice of french fries, carrots or apple slices. Choose: sweet & sour sauce, honey mustard, or ketchup on the side.
Sunset Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese. Served with fresh slice of tomato, romaine lettuce and onion on the side. (served on a brioche bun)
14" PIZZA$14.00
Philly Cheese Steak Roll$12.00
Fried rolls (2) stuffed with Philly cheese steak w classic Philly cheese cheddar sauce on the side.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Mozzarella sticks (6) served with original TOI tomato sauce.
Fish Tacos$16.00
Four mini soft shell tacos filled with blackened fish with long green hot peppers cream sauce, pickled onions, tomato, micro pea tendrils.
Chicken Tender Entree$12.00
Four chicken tenders fried to a golden brown. Choice of sauce.
Classic Burger$12.00
2 all beef patties topped with your choice of American, cheddar or Swiss cheese. Topped w/ fresh slice of tomato, romaine lettuce on the side.
See full menu

Location

1 Beachside Drive, Ocean City, MD 21842

Ocean City MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bad Monkey East

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lookout Lounge @ 38-75

No reviews yet

Creating a fine dining atmosphere is all about the details. This goes well beyond music, lighting, and art on the walls. We believe guest experience Is paramount. With precise attention to detail, perfect execution, and exceptional service, every tiny detail is meant to subtly come together to provide the ultimate dining experience.
The Lookout Lounge takes pride in using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients, gleaned from local purveyors on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia. All our dishes and sauces are made in our in-house scratch kitchen culminating in creative, well-thought out combinations of flavors that will wow your senses and your eyes. Our goal is to create a truly unique and memorable food and beverage experience worth traveling for.

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

DRY 85

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston