45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

4507 Coastal Hwy • $$

Avg 3.9 (1241 reviews)

Popular Items

Crabby Pretzel$17.00
Bavarian pretzel braid topped with lump Maryland blue crab meat, cream cheese, Monterrey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, and old bay.
Taphouse Pretzel$12.00
Bavarian Pretzels. House made beer cheese. Guinness mustard.
Small Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Hearts, Shaved parmesan cheese, house-made croutons and our signature Caesar dressing.
Wings$15.00
Choice Of: Buff. BBQ. Spicy BBQ. PBJ. OB. HOB. Swt Chili. Mango Hab. Savage. G-Parm. Korean BBQ. Served with house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
French Dip$16.00
Shaved Roast Beef and Caramelized onions, served on a 9 inch hoagie roll, topped with melted provolone cheese and served with a side of house-made beer Au Jus
K Tenders$9.00
3 pcs. Choice of side
Turkey Club$20.00
Triple decker. Roasted turkey, bacon, swiss, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Cheesesteak$14.00
Beef or chicken. Add grilled onions, peppers, or mushrooms by request. $13
Eastern Shore Cobb$19.00
Jumbo Lump Maryland Blue Crab meat, Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, and Avocado. Served on a bed of romaine with an Old Bay Ranch Drizzle
BYO Burger$13.00
1/2 lb, all natural hand pressed beef patty served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4507 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

