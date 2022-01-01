Go
Toast

BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar

BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar is a family-owned restaurant that brings visitors and locals familiar Eastern Shore fare with a unique, eclectic flair! Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2305 Philadelphia Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)

Popular Items

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP$12.00
Popcorn shrimp deep fried and tossed in a spicy garlic pepper sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2305 Philadelphia Ave

Ocean City MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happy Jack Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

No reviews yet

Do you have your Coastal Salt gear yet?

Franco's Pizza and Bar - Ocean City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickles Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston