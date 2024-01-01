Surfin’ Chicken - Riverside 1899 (2024)
Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
6250 Valley Springs Parkway, Riverside CA 92507
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
R Burgers - Riverside - Valley Springs
No Reviews
6231 Valley Springs Parkway Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurant
Country Kitchen - Moreno Valley - 12980 Day Street
No Reviews
12980 Day Street Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Riverside
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurant