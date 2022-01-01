Go
Sushi Bay is a full service sushi restaurant in Palmetto Bay. We focus on sustainability and environmental awareness while serving the highest quality ingredients, organic when available. In addition, food safety and handling is of the utmost importance.
We are committed to using only wild caught fish and shellfish while using farms incorporating the highest standards regarding sustainability and environmental awareness.
Our menu is uniquely crafted catering to all dietary needs and desires. A large vegetarian and vegan selection is included. We also have daily and weekly specials featuring locally sourced products.
In addition, we use biodegradable, compostable packaging.
At Sushi Bay, exceeding customer expectations is our goal.

9837 SW 184th Street

Popular Items

Organic Edamame$9.00
Boiled with sea salt
Crispy Rice (6 pc)$16.00
Sushi Bay's signature spicy tuna on top of crispy sushi rice with avocado, jalapeno, green onions, ikura, spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Red Dragon Roll$19.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with tuna, sesame seeds
Gyoza (2)$8.00
Deep fried. Filled with spicy tuna, crab salad, cream cheese, ginger topped with eel sauch
Kenny G Roll (8 pc)$14.00
Yellotail, avocado, cucumber, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Orgasm Roll (8 pc)$18.00
Spicy tuna roll inside. Topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, Japanese mayo, sesame seeds, green onions, masago
305$14.00
Tempura shrimp, real crab salad, avocado, mango, crushed roasted cashews, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Sarah's Sunshine Roll (8 pc)$17.00
Salmon, cream cheese, organic mango inside. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds
Crab Rangoon (4)$14.00
Wonton filled wirh real blue crab salad and cream cheese deep fried served with eel sauce
Tempura Shrimp Roll (6 pc)$13.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, Japanese mayo, masago, eel sauce, sesame seeds
9837 SW 184th Street

Palmetto Bay FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
