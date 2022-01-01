Sweet Jenny's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
688 E Bay Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
688 E Bay Ave
Barnegat NJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sweet Jenny's Restaurant
Family Restaurant serving breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Ice Cream!
Sun Harbor Seafood and Grill
Fresh Seafood! In a fun and relaxing restaurant setting with Beautiful views of the Barnegat Bay.
Lefty's Tavern
Offering Fresh & Delicious Food & Beverage for Indoor & Outdoor (Seasonal) Service, Curbside/Take-out, Banquets, and Full Service Off Premise Catering
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
Come in and enjoy our Authentic Mexican Cuisine. You'll find tasty and beautiful dishes. Our Place is like not other, we're a small restaurant but with an unique atmosphere.