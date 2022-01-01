SYRUP
At SYRUP our goal is to provide you with an elevated breakfast and lunch experience. Throughout our menu you'll find quality ingredients like cage free eggs, Tillamook Cheddar, local Ream's meats and made from scratch syrups.
1961 West Galena Road
Popular Items
Location
1961 West Galena Road
Aurora IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mega Fun Park
Come in and enjoy!
Casa Del Pollo Asado - Aurora, IL
Come in and enjoy!
Oberweis Dairy
Share Happiness!
Pizza Now - Aurora
Best pizza in town...like for real, no lie