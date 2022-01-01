Go
SYRUP

At SYRUP our goal is to provide you with an elevated breakfast and lunch experience. Throughout our menu you'll find quality ingredients like cage free eggs, Tillamook Cheddar, local Ream's meats and made from scratch syrups.

Popular Items

Skillet Cluck Cluck$15.00
Hand battered crispy chicken breast with green peppers, sauteed onions, mild chorizo sausage gravy and topped with hickory smoked chopped bacon, seasoned crema drizle and chives.
Omelette The Butcher$15.00
Sausage, ham off the bone, hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onion and Tillamook cheddar.
Buttermilk (3) Pancakes$10.00
Our soft and fluffy pancakes that will keep you coming back for more.
Breakfast Sliders$13.50
(3) Flavorful nitrate free chicken sausages on brioche mini buns with savory, sweet bacon jam, scrambled eggs and Tillmook cheddar. Served with crispy seasoned potatoes.
Funky Monkey (4) French Toast$12.50
SYRUP made banana bread, cinnamon sauteed banana with Ghirardelli sea salt caramel drizzle, topped with whipped cream and chopped pecans.
Legendary Breakfast$13.00
Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes
with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone.
With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.
Skillet Carnivore$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
Hickory Smoked Bacon$4.00
Skillet On The Border$15.00
Chorizo, sauteed green peppers and onions with jalapenos, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, ranchero salsa, seasoned crema drizzle and cilantro.
BLT+EA$13.50
Avocado, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, over hard egg and pesto aioli on multigrain toast.
Location

1961 West Galena Road

Aurora IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
