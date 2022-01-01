Go
Taberna Tapas Bar

CARRY OUT IS AVAILABLE FROM 5 - 9PM

TAPAS

325 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (594 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetarian Paella$17.00
Empanadas de Setas con Ajo$12.00
crimini mushroom, garlic, onions, carrots, herbs
Skirt Steak in Chimichurri Sauce$13.00
Empanadas de Carne$12.00
steak, potato, shallots, puff pastry
Braised Beef Short Rib$13.00
short rib, pearl onions, tomatoes, red wine, garlic, risotto, idiazabal cheese
Tres Mares Paella$20.00
Mussels, calamari, shrimp, capers, garlic
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$13.00
pine nuts, garlic, smoked paprika, saffron butter
Dates$13.00
Roasted Chicken Wings$11.00
chicken wings- sauce options: garlic pimenton, spicy garlic pimenton, honey chipotle, diablo
Patatas Bravas$8.00
red potatoes, pimenton, brava sauce
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

325 W Main St

Durham NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
