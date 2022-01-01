Taberna Tapas Bar
CARRY OUT IS AVAILABLE FROM 5 - 9PM
TAPAS
325 W Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
325 W Main St
Durham NC
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria
Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria
Dos Perros
We're unlike anything else in the Triangle.
Dos Perros offers fresh, contemporary Mexican cuisine, an extensive beer list, carefully chosen wines and innovative cocktails. And we serve it all in a warm but upscale environment.
Ideally located, we are just a couple-minute walk from the Durham Performing Arts Center & Carolina Theater, making us a popular pre- or post-performance restaurant destination.
Dos Perros Restaurant. A Mexican Place in the Heart of Downtown
Neomonde Mediterranean
We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!
COPA
COPA is the nation's first farm-to-table Cuban restaurant and a certified living wage employer. Thank you for your support!