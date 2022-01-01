Go
Taco Billy

201 Haywood Rd

Popular Items

Little Sister$5.45
Grilled Queso Fresco, Refried Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and Chipotle Crema on a Flour Tortilla
Granberry$5.45
Just Like My Mama's: Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Guacamole on a Soft-Fried Corn Tortilla
Build Your Own$3.00
Mama's Favorite$5.50
Sausage, eggs, spinach, sweet potato, & goat cheese on a plantain tortilla
Billy Ocean$4.50
Homefries, eggs, & Monterey Jack Cheese
Billie Holiday$4.50
Sausage, eggs, & Monterey Jack Cheese
Migas$4.50
An Asheville favorite. Eggs, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, crispy-fried tortilla strips, & cheddar jack cheese
Billy Joel$4.50
Bacon, eggs, & Monterey Jack Cheese
Support Group (Vegan)$5.45
Cumin-Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach, Roots Black Bean Hummus, Avocado, & Coconut Crema, Served on a Plantain Tortilla
Yard Bird$5.45
Corn Flake-Almond Crusted Fried Chicken Tender, Topped with Tangy Mango Slaw, & Sriracha Aioli on a Flour Tortilla
Location

Asheville NC

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
