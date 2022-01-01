Taqueria El Sancho - 412 North 29th St.
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
412 North 29th St., Mcallen TX 78501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kumori Sushi - Palms Crossing/Ware Rd
No Reviews
3300 West Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant
Dragon Warrior Noodle on 29th - DWN 29th
No Reviews
2825 Pecan Boulevard McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mcallen
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant