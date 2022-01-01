Go
The Farmer's Daughter / North Easton image

The Farmer's Daughter / North Easton

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1879 Reviews

$$

122 Main St

North Easton, MA 02356

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

122 Main St, North Easton MA 02356

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Shovel Town Brewery

No reviews yet

Grab a Shovel...!

The Farmer's Daughter

No reviews yet

A cozy comfortable Farm-to-Table breakfast and lunch restaurant serving unique and creative fare.

La Cucina Ristorante Easton

No reviews yet

Reminiscent of an evening in Italy, La Cucina Ristorante is a dining experience not easily forgotten. Some of our signature dishes include the Zuppa de Pesce, which consists of half a lobster, little neck clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp and scrod and the Chicken Napoleon, which is a layered dish of sauteed chicken breast, breaded eggplant, vine-ripened tomatoes, and provolone cheese topped off with fresh buffalo mozzarella. We have a fine selection for any diner, whether that be tender steaks, or hearty vegetarian and vegan options. If you can't be swayed by our extensive wine list or large draft beer selection, some of our signature cocktails include our famous espresso martini, and our X rated martini among many more. We have outdoor seating available and also two lovely function rooms fit for any occasion. Whether you'd like a table by the fireplace in our fine dining room or a seat in the lounge near our 98 inch 8K TV, we have the dining experience you're looking for. Mangia!

Stonebridge Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious Food at Affordable Price!!

The Farmer's Daughter / North Easton

orange star4.4 • 1879 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston