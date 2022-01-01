Go
Toast

The Farmer's Daughter

A cozy comfortable Farm-to-Table breakfast and lunch restaurant serving unique and creative fare.

122 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken and Waffle Sammie$19.95
buttermilk brined crispy chicken. local maple. slab bacon. spicy aioli. watercress. chive. cheddar + corn waffle
Benedict$14.50
toasted challah. poached farm eggs. fran's sweet tomato jam. chive hollandaise. watercress
TFD Cobb$18.95
greens. bacon. strawberry. golden raisin. avocado. great hill blue. hard boiled farm egg. pickled onion. candied sunflower seeds. honey-shallot vinaigrette
Side Crispy Smashed Potatoes$3.95
Stonehill$9.95
toasted bagel sandwich. fried or scrambled farm egg. local cheddar. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Farmers Choice$14.95
two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. choice of: slab bacon. apple + onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash or grits
Brioche French Toast Square$14.95
baked brioche bread. vanilla. orange zest. cinnamon + honey butter. local maple
Lg Hot Coffee$2.69
Chicken & Waffle Benedict$22.95
chive. cheddar + corn waffle. bacon jam. buttermilk brined crispy chicken. slab cut bacon. local maple. poached farm eggs. chive hollandaise
Side Bacon$6.25
See full menu

Location

122 Main St

Easton MA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shovel Town Brewery

No reviews yet

Grab a Shovel...!

The Farmer's Daughter / North Easton

No reviews yet

Eat well!

La Cucina Ristorante Easton

No reviews yet

Reminiscent of an evening in Italy, La Cucina Ristorante is a dining experience not easily forgotten. Some of our signature dishes include the Zuppa de Pesce, which consists of half a lobster, little neck clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp and scrod and the Chicken Napoleon, which is a layered dish of sauteed chicken breast, breaded eggplant, vine-ripened tomatoes, and provolone cheese topped off with fresh buffalo mozzarella. We have a fine selection for any diner, whether that be tender steaks, or hearty vegetarian and vegan options. If you can't be swayed by our extensive wine list or large draft beer selection, some of our signature cocktails include our famous espresso martini, and our X rated martini among many more. We have outdoor seating available and also two lovely function rooms fit for any occasion. Whether you'd like a table by the fireplace in our fine dining room or a seat in the lounge near our 98 inch 8K TV, we have the dining experience you're looking for. Mangia!

Brack's Grille

No reviews yet

A comfortable fun location with "Something for Everyone" American and Portuguese cuisine with an International twist

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston