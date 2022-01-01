Go
Tata's Pierogi

Tata's Pierogi is a small family run business, a fusion of both restaurant and factory, and modern and traditional cuisine. The cozy setting and warm friendly atmosphere give a sense of the Polish-European culture of dining.

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

554 E Devon • $

Avg 4.7 (680 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Potato Pancakes$8.79
5 Potato Pancakes with Apple Sauce
Soup of the Day$3.29
Golabki Plate$10.99
Golabki Plate comes with 1 flavor of 6 Pierogi (topped with Onions), 1 Potato Pancake, 1 Meat Golabek (topped with tomato sauce), cup of salad, and a pickle.
Single Potato Pancake$2.19
Single Potato Pancake with Apple Sauce
Traditional Full Portion - 12 Pierogi$11.99
Up to 2 flavors of 12 Pierogi topped with Onions.
Polish Sausage Add-on$3.99
Sweet Full Potion - 12 Pierogi$13.99
Up to 2 flavor of 12 Sweet Pierogi with a side whipped cream
Polish Plate$12.10
Polish Plate comes with 1 flavor of 6 Pierogi (topped with Onions), 1 Potato Pancake, 1 Polish Sausage, cup of Bigos (Hunter’s Stew), cup of salad, and a pickle.
Traditional Half Portion - 6 Pierogi$6.59
1 flavor of 6 Pierogi topped with Onions.
Chicken Kebab$12.99
An exquisite portion of grilled marinated chicken included with French fries and salad covered in garlic and hot sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Credit Cards
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

554 E Devon

Elk Grove Village IL

Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday11:02 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:02 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:02 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:02 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:02 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
