Pride Cake

$4.00

Layers of almond frangipane sandwich layers of dark chocolate. | Tatte will be donating a portion of the proceeds of the sales of this item to the following organizations: | Boston Area: BAGLY (Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth) - is a youth-led, adult-supported organization committed to social justice, and creating, sustaining and advocating for programs, policies and services for the LGBTQ+ youth community. | DC Area: SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. | Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. The Stonewall riots were a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)