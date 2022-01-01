Tatte Bakery - Wellesley
Most Popular
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame and raisins, radish, and apples with crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. | Contains: Egg, Fish
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds in an orange vinaigrette topped with goat cheese. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds served with maple labneh dressing. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
Housemade garlic Baba Ganoush perfect for snacking, with salad or in sandwiches. Enjoy! | Contains: Sesame
Creamy Labneh with poached rhubarb and house-made strawberry jam. It's fantastic! | Size: 1/2 Pint | Contains: Dairy
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces | Contains: Dairy
Fresh Berries and Grapes. Enjoy!
Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and our housemade challah. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere and Mornay sauce. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Corn, zucchini, and snap peas sauteed with peewee potatoes and basil served over corn cream. Topped with poached egg and Parmesan. Served with toasted housemade sourdough. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on our house-made challah roll. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Toasted housemade bread served with butter and housemade jam. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Sauteed spinach, fresh corn, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with housemade sourdough. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted housemade sourdough. You can add on sautéed spinach. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere, egg your style, and Mornay sauce. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Contains: Wheat
Contains: Wheat
Soft white sandwich bread, comes sliced. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted gluten free bread. You can add on sautéed spinach. | Contains: Dairy, Egg
Corn, zucchini, and snap peas sauteed with pee wee potatoes and basil served over corn cream. Topped with poached egg and Parmesan. Served with gluten free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and bacon on gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant). | Contains: Dairy, Egg
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
The emerald green leaves contain a sweetness and texture reminiscent of steamed collard greens, accented with notes of alfalfa and raw cashews.
Crunchy meringue base with tart lemon-mint curd, vanilla chantilly and fresh raspberries. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Our crunchy almond cookies are the perfect snack with your tea or as an addition to your fruit plate. | Contains: Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Sweet crisp meringue swirl with Valrhona dark chocolate and coconut. | Contains: Egg, Dairy, Tree Nut (Coconut)
Tender almond cake with a halva paste topped with sesame. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame, Tree Nuts (Almonds)
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. | Contains: Dairy
Housemade Valrhona chocolate syrup with vanilla. | Contains: Dairy
Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. | Contains: Dairy
Roasted beets, cardamom, and maple syrup. | Contains: Dairy
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts. | Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Moist, rich sour cream coffee cake swirled | with cinnamon and walnut filling. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Layers of almond frangipane sandwich layers of dark chocolate. | Tatte will be donating a portion of the proceeds of the sales of this item to the following organizations: | Boston Area: BAGLY (Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth) - is a youth-led, adult-supported organization committed to social justice, and creating, sustaining and advocating for programs, policies and services for the LGBTQ+ youth community. | DC Area: SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. | Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. The Stonewall riots were a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
Tart passionfruit curd topped in vanilla meringue and dipped in Valrhona passionfruit inspiration chocolate. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut)
Flaky double crusted pie filled with fresh strawberries and rhubarb. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)
Whipped milk chocolate ganache surrounds a vanilla halva center on top of a crisp chocolate base, glazed in a dark chocolate ganache. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Tart, buttery lemon pound cake | Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Crisp buttery Shell with Valrhona White Chocolate Ganache and a mix of fresh seasonal fruit. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Stumptown espresso dark chocolate mousse. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Crisp buttery crust filled with honey caramel and all the best nuts: cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, pistachios and pecans. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
Twelve of our crumbly hazelnut cookies rolled in powdered sugar. | Box of 12 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
The perfect gift for chocolate and nuts lover. White chocolate toasted caramelized hazelnuts. | One Tube | Contains: Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
The perfect gift for chocolate and nuts lover. Our housemade Valrhona chocolate-coated caramelized almonds. | One tube | Contains: Soy, Tree Nut (Almond)
Twenty-one of our Cranberry Pistachio Cookies - our round Tatte Signature butter cookies topped with a mix of cranberries & pistachios. | Box of 21 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Our Almond Square Cookies - Brown sugar butter cookies baked with sliced almonds. | Box of 21 Cookies | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Seven Nutella Cookies - Two round Tatte Signature butter cookies sandwiched with creamy and irresistible Nutella. | Tube of 7 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Twelve of our Cranberry Pistachio Cookies - our Tatte Signature butter cookies topped with a mix of cranberries & pistachios. | Bag of 12 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Fourty-four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Box of 44. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Seventeen of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Tube of 17 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Twenty-two of our Nutella Cookies - Two round Tatte Signature butter cookies sandwiched with creamy and irresistible Nutella. | Box of 22 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Twelve of our Almond Square Cookies - Brown sugar butter cookies baked with sliced almonds. | Bag of 12 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Twelve of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies - Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. | Bag of 12 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy
Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Corn sauce, baby spinach, and eggs topped with Campari tomatoes, feta cheese, cilantro relish, Aleppo chili oil, red onion, and parsley. Served with toasted gluten free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg
Traditional North African dish with tomato sauce, bell pepper, eggs, and feta cheese served with gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Enjoy hot or cold, as is, or as a side. | Size: 1 Pint | Contains: Tree Nut
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint | Contains: Dairy, Fish
Marinated chickpeas with aleppo, sumac, lemon juice, and olive oil. It's light and healthy. Enjoy as is or as a side. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz | Contains: Dairy
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Flaky croissant dough with chocolate pastry cream and Valrhona chocolate chunks. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Flaky croissant dough with apricots and almond pastry cream. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
Flaky puff pastry dough filled with a ricotta and feta cheese. Topped with sesame seeds. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tender brioche dough with cinnamon spiced sugar and brown sugar caramel. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
House sliced ham and gruyere cheese rolled into Tatte croissant dough with dijon mustard and topped with sesame seeds. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Flaky puff pastry filled with roasted strawberries. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tender and buttery scone with sour cherries and toasted almonds. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pita dough baked with fresh spinach leaves and labneh. Topped with za'atar spice. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Flaky puff pastry dough sliced thin, baked with sugar and shaped like a "palm." Also known as an "elephant ear." | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Traditional soft, sweet Israeli pastry dipped in simple syrup and coated in sesame. | Contains: Wheat, Sesame
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Bag of 4 of our signature Cranberry Pistachio Cookies. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. The Chocolate Sandwich Cookie is two of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies sandwiched together with tahini buttercream. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Rich vanilla Scottish shortbread. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Housemade Rhubarb Basil Puree, sparkling water with fresh mint and basil.
Roasted beets, cardamom and maple syrup topped with seltzer and fresh mint and lemon juice.
Housemade rhubarb basil puree with sparkling water and fresh herbs, with matcha concentrate and lemon juice.
Housemade cascara syrup topped with seltzer and fresh mint.
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with milk and topped with microfoam. | Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting in a 4 oz beverage topped with microfoam. | Contains: Dairy
A double ristretto shot of espresso using Stumptown Coffee Roasters’ Hairbender Blend
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso, steamed milk and topped with glossy microfoam | Contains: Dairy
A traditional 3 oz espresso macchiato with a double espresso topped with rich milk foam. | Contains: Dairy
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. | Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam. | Contains: Dairy
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish topped with poached eggs on gluten-free bread. | Contains: Egg
Smoked turkey added to our favorite BLAT. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar. | Contains: Dairy, Egg
Avocado, fresh sliced tomato, and parsley relish topped with fresh herb salad and poached eggs on gluten-free bread. | Contains: Egg
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Brioche donut filled with housemade strawberry jam, dusted in powdered sugar. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Two fried eggs, ham, and Vermont cheddar cheese nestled in a sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Pine)
Brioche Donut tossed in vanilla sugar. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Two eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and zaatar. Served with tomato salad and housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew)
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
Two fried eggs nestled in a housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
