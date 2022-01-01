Go
Consumer picView gallery

Tatte Bakery - Wellesley

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

165 Linden Street

Wellesley, MA 02482

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Breakfast Sandwich image
Breakfast Sandwich
$9.75

Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Popular
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich image
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
$11.00

Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Popular
Item pic
Almond Croissant
$4.50

Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Popular
Plain Croissant image
Plain Croissant
$4.00

A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Popular
Chocolate Croissant image
Chocolate Croissant
$3.50

Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Popular
Item pic
Morning Bun
$3.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Popular

More

GF Crunchy Halloumi Salad
$14.50

Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame and raisins, radish, and apples with crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)

GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
$14.50

Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.  | Contains: Egg, Fish

GF Green & Nutty Salad
$12.50

Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds in an orange vinaigrette topped with goat cheese. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame

GF Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad
$14.50

Bibb and red leaf lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds served with maple labneh dressing. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)

Housemade Baba Ganoush
$6.00

Housemade garlic Baba Ganoush perfect for snacking, with salad or in sandwiches. Enjoy! | Contains: Sesame

Item pic
Strawberry Rhubarb Labneh
$6.50

Creamy Labneh with poached rhubarb and house-made strawberry jam. It's fantastic! | Size: 1/2 Pint | Contains: Dairy

Item pic
Rice Pudding
$4.00

Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces | Contains: Dairy

G&G Berries & Grapes
$6.00

Fresh Berries and Grapes. Enjoy!

Item pic
Lamb Hash
$13.50

Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and our housemade challah. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Croque Monsieur
$12.50

Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere and Mornay sauce. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
$11.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
$9.00

Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Corn, Zucchini & Potato Bowl
$11.50

Corn, zucchini, and snap peas sauteed with peewee potatoes and basil served over corn cream. Topped with poached egg and Parmesan. Served with toasted housemade sourdough. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich
$9.50

Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on our house-made challah roll. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Bread & Butter
$6.00

Toasted housemade bread served with butter and housemade jam. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Item pic
Spinach, Corn & Egg Plate
$11.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh corn, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with housemade sourdough. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate
$8.50

Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted housemade sourdough. You can add on sautéed spinach. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Croque Madame
$13.50

Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere, egg your style, and Mornay sauce. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
$8.50

Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Baguette
$4.00

Contains: Wheat

Item pic
Sourdough
$8.50

Contains: Wheat

Item pic
White Sandwich Bread
$8.00

Soft white sandwich bread, comes sliced. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Item pic
GF Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate
$8.50

Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted gluten free bread. You can add on sautéed spinach. | Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Corn, Zucchini & Potato Bowl
$11.50

Corn, zucchini, and snap peas sauteed with pee wee potatoes and basil served over corn cream. Topped with poached egg and Parmesan. Served with gluten free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
$8.50

Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Breakfast Sandwich
$9.75

Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and bacon on gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
$11.00

Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant). | Contains: Dairy, Egg

Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
$2.25

This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.

Golden Green Tea
$2.25

The emerald green leaves contain a sweetness and texture reminiscent of steamed collard greens, accented with notes of alfalfa and raw cashews.

Item pic
Lemon Raspberry Pavlova (GF)
$7.00

Crunchy meringue base with tart lemon-mint curd, vanilla chantilly and fresh raspberries. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Crunchy Almond Bag (GF)
$7.00

Our crunchy almond cookies are the perfect snack with your tea or as an addition to your fruit plate. | Contains: Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Item pic
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
$8.00

66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Plain Brownie (GF)
$3.00

Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)
$3.25

Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Item pic
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
$3.25

Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Item pic
Chocolate Coconut Meringue Cloud (GF)
$3.50

Sweet crisp meringue swirl with Valrhona dark chocolate and coconut. | Contains: Egg, Dairy, Tree Nut (Coconut)

Halva Sesame Tea Cake (GF)
$3.25

Tender almond cake with a halva paste topped with sesame. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame, Tree Nuts (Almonds)

Item pic
Halva Brownie (GF)
$4.00

Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

Turmeric & Honey Latte 12 oz
$5.50

Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. | Contains: Dairy

Iced Chocolate
$5.00

Housemade Valrhona chocolate syrup with vanilla. | Contains: Dairy

Iced Turmeric and Honey Latte 16 oz
$5.50

Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. | Contains: Dairy

Iced Beet Latte 16 oz
$5.50

Roasted beets, cardamom, and maple syrup. | Contains: Dairy

Item pic
"But First, Coffee" Tote
$22.00
Item pic
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
$4.50

Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts. | Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Item pic
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
$6.50

Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Item pic
Cinnamon & Walnut Coffeecake Slice
$3.75

Moist, rich sour cream coffee cake swirled | with cinnamon and walnut filling. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Item pic
Pride Cake
$4.00

Layers of almond frangipane sandwich layers of dark chocolate. | Tatte will be donating a portion of the proceeds of the sales of this item to the following organizations: | Boston Area: BAGLY (Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth) - is a youth-led, adult-supported organization committed to social justice, and creating, sustaining and advocating for programs, policies and services for the LGBTQ+ youth community. | DC Area: SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. | Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. The Stonewall riots were a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)

Item pic
Passionfruit Krembo
$7.00

Tart passionfruit curd topped in vanilla meringue and dipped in Valrhona passionfruit inspiration chocolate. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut)

Item pic
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice
$6.00

Flaky double crusted pie filled with fresh strawberries and rhubarb. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Petit Mixed Nut Box
$7.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)

Item pic
Halva Bomb (GF)
$7.00

Whipped milk chocolate ganache surrounds a vanilla halva center on top of a crisp chocolate base, glazed in a dark chocolate ganache. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

Item pic
Lemon Drizzle Cake Slice
$4.50

Tart, buttery lemon pound cake | Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy

Item pic
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
$7.00

Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Lemon Mint Tart
$5.00

A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Mixed Seasonal Fruit Box
$7.50

Crisp buttery Shell with Valrhona White Chocolate Ganache and a mix of fresh seasonal fruit. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Pear Tart
$7.50

Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Item pic
Tiramisu
$7.00

Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Stumptown Espresso Mocha Mousse (GF)
$7.50

Stumptown espresso dark chocolate mousse. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
$6.50

Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Mixed Nut Tart Slice
$6.50

Crisp buttery crust filled with honey caramel and all the best nuts: cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, pistachios and pecans. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)

Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
$7.00

Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Pistachio Cherry Tart
$7.50

Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)

Item pic
Hazelnut Cookies
$7.00

Twelve of our crumbly hazelnut cookies rolled in powdered sugar. | Box of 12 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Item pic
Valrhona Toasted White Chocolate Hazelnuts (GF)
$9.50

The perfect gift for chocolate and nuts lover. White chocolate toasted caramelized hazelnuts. | One Tube | Contains: Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Item pic
Valrhona Dark Chocolate Almonds (GF)
$9.50

The perfect gift for chocolate and nuts lover. Our housemade Valrhona chocolate-coated caramelized almonds. | One tube | Contains: Soy, Tree Nut (Almond)

Item pic
Cranberry Pistachio Box
$10.00

Twenty-one of our Cranberry Pistachio Cookies - our round Tatte Signature butter cookies topped with a mix of cranberries & pistachios. | Box of 21 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Item pic
Almond Square Box
$10.00

Our Almond Square Cookies - Brown sugar butter cookies baked with sliced almonds. | Box of 21 Cookies | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Item pic
Nutella Tube
$6.50

Seven Nutella Cookies - Two round Tatte Signature butter cookies sandwiched with creamy and irresistible Nutella. | Tube of 7 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Item pic
Cranberry Pistachio Bag
$6.50

Twelve of our Cranberry Pistachio Cookies - our Tatte Signature butter cookies topped with a mix of cranberries & pistachios. | Bag of 12 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Item pic
Plain Butter Box
$8.00

Fourty-four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Box of 44. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Plain Butter Tube
$6.00

Seventeen of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Tube of 17 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Nutella Box
$10.00

Twenty-two of our Nutella Cookies - Two round Tatte Signature butter cookies sandwiched with creamy and irresistible Nutella. | Box of 22 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Item pic
Almond Square Bag
$6.50

Twelve of our Almond Square Cookies - Brown sugar butter cookies baked with sliced almonds. | Bag of 12 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Item pic
Chocolate Crunch Bag
$6.50

Twelve of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies - Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. | Bag of 12 | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy

GF Chickpea & Fava Plate
$10.00

Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

GF Corn & Spinach Shakshuka
$14.50

Corn sauce, baby spinach, and eggs topped with Campari tomatoes, feta cheese, cilantro relish, Aleppo chili oil, red onion, and parsley. Served with toasted gluten free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Traditional Shakshuka
$12.50

Traditional North African dish with tomato sauce, bell pepper, eggs, and feta cheese served with gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Lamb Kebab Plate
$13.50

Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Mediterranean Farro Salad
$7.00

Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame

Roasted Cauliflower Salad
$6.00

Enjoy hot or cold, as is, or as a side. | Size: 1 Pint | Contains: Tree Nut

Tuna Salad
$8.00

Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint | Contains: Dairy, Fish

Item pic
Marinated Chickpeas
$6.00

Marinated chickpeas with aleppo, sumac, lemon juice, and olive oil. It's light and healthy. Enjoy as is or as a side. | Size: 1/2 Pint

Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
$7.50

Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz | Contains: Dairy

Chicken Salad
$8.00

Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Cinnamon & Pecan Rose
$4.00

Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)

Item pic
Kouign-Amann
$4.50

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Chocolate Snail
$4.50

Flaky croissant dough with chocolate pastry cream and Valrhona chocolate chunks. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Apricot Danish
$4.50

Flaky croissant dough with apricots and almond pastry cream. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)

Item pic
Cheese Boureka
$3.50

Flaky puff pastry dough filled with a ricotta and feta cheese. Topped with sesame seeds. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Item pic
Chocolate Rose
$4.00

Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Brioche Monkey Bread
$4.00

Tender brioche dough with cinnamon spiced sugar and brown sugar caramel. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Ham & Cheese Croissant with Dijon Mustard
$5.50

House sliced ham and gruyere cheese rolled into Tatte croissant dough with dijon mustard and topped with sesame seeds. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Item pic
Roasted Strawberry Turnover
$3.50

Flaky puff pastry filled with roasted strawberries. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Sour Cherries Almond Scone
$3.75

Tender and buttery scone with sour cherries and toasted almonds. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond)

Item pic
Spinach & Labneh Pita
$3.50

Pita dough baked with fresh spinach leaves and labneh. Topped with za'atar spice. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame

Item pic
Palmier
$4.00

Flaky puff pastry dough sliced thin, baked with sugar and shaped like a "palm." Also known as an "elephant ear." | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Jerusalem Bagel
$3.50

Traditional soft, sweet Israeli pastry dipped in simple syrup and coated in sesame. | Contains: Wheat, Sesame

Item pic
Pistachio Croissant
$4.75

Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Item pic
4 Cookies in a Bag - Cranberry Pistachio Cookies
$3.00

Bag of 4 of our signature Cranberry Pistachio Cookies. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Item pic
Nutella Cookie
$0.85

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Item pic
Chocolate Sandwich Cookie
$3.00

Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. The Chocolate Sandwich Cookie is two of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies sandwiched together with tahini buttercream. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Item pic
4 Cookies in a Bag - Butter Cookies
$2.50

Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Vanilla Shortbread
$6.50

Rich vanilla Scottish shortbread. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Item pic
Walnut Brownie (GF)
$4.00

Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Item pic
Linzer Cookie
$3.00

Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie image
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$3.75

Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

Orange Juice 12oz
$6.00
Item pic
Rhubarb & Herbed Duo Seltzer
$5.50

Housemade Rhubarb Basil Puree, sparkling water with fresh mint and basil.

Beet, Maple & Mint Seltzer
$5.50

Roasted beets, cardamom and maple syrup topped with seltzer and fresh mint and lemon juice.

Sparkling Water
$2.75
Bottled Water
$2.50
Item pic
Pear Juice 12oz
$6.00
Item pic
Kale and Apple Juice 12oz
$6.00
Item pic
Sparkling Rhubarb Matcha Lemonade
$5.50

Housemade rhubarb basil puree with sparkling water and fresh herbs, with matcha concentrate and lemon juice.

Item pic
Carrot Juice 12oz
$6.00
Item pic
Cascara Soda
$5.50

Housemade cascara syrup topped with seltzer and fresh mint.

Mint Lemonade 12oz
$6.00
Iced Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
$4.75

Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with milk and topped with microfoam. | Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Item pic
Cortado
$4.25

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting in a 4 oz beverage topped with microfoam. | Contains: Dairy

Double Espresso
$3.50

A double ristretto shot of espresso using Stumptown Coffee Roasters’ Hairbender Blend

Flat White - 8 oz
$4.25

An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso, steamed milk and topped with glossy microfoam | Contains: Dairy

Macchiato
$4.00

A traditional 3 oz espresso macchiato with a double espresso topped with rich milk foam. | Contains: Dairy

Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
$4.75

Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. | Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Cappuccino image
Cappuccino
$3.85

An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam. | Contains: Dairy

GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
$10.00

Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

GF Tuna Sandwich
$11.00

Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish

GF Avocado Tartine
$11.00

Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish topped with poached eggs on gluten-free bread. | Contains: Egg

GF Turkey BLAT
$11.00

Smoked turkey added to our favorite BLAT. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.00

Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

GF Short Rib Grilled Cheese
$11.50

Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar. | Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Avo Smash Tartine
$10.50

Avocado, fresh sliced tomato, and parsley relish topped with fresh herb salad and poached eggs on gluten-free bread. | Contains: Egg

GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
$13.00

Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

GF BLAT
$9.50

Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish. | Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Item pic
Strawberry Jam Filled Donut
$4.00

Brioche donut filled with housemade strawberry jam, dusted in powdered sugar. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese
$15.00

Two fried eggs, ham, and Vermont cheddar cheese nestled in a sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Pine)

Item pic
Vanilla Sugar Donut
$4.00

Brioche Donut tossed in vanilla sugar. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Item pic
Greek Style Pancakes
$11.00

Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Item pic
Savory French Toast
$14.50

Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Item pic
French Toast
$11.50

Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Item pic
Meze Breakfast
$11.00

Two eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and zaatar. Served with tomato salad and housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew)

Item pic
Pastry Basket
$10.50

Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)

Item pic
Egg in the Hole
$13.00

Two fried eggs nestled in a housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. | Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Iced Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12oz
$4.75

Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
$4.75

Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

165 Linden Street, Wellesley MA 02482

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image
Breakfast Sandwich image
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich image
Item pic
Muesli image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Cold Brew (Keg) image
Cold Brew image
Coffee image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Plain Croissant image
Item pic
Item pic
Chocolate Croissant image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Latte image
Iced Latte image
Cappuccino image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Door No 7
orange starNo Reviews
165 Linden Street Wellesley, MA 02482
View restaurantnext
The Cottage - Wellesley
orange starNo Reviews
190 Linden Street Wellesley, MA 02482
View restaurantnext
Cafe Mangal
orange starNo Reviews
555 Washington Street Wellesley, MA 02482
View restaurantnext
Riceburg
orange starNo Reviews
552 Washington st. Wellesley, MA 02482
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
92 Central Street Wellesley, MA 02482
View restaurantnext
Quebrada Baking Co - Wellesley
orange starNo Reviews
272 Washington Street Wellesley, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Wellesley

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Natick

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tatte Bakery - Wellesley

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston