TB3 Bar and Grill

GREAT FOOD, GREAT DRINKS, FUN TIMES!

705 S Philadelphia Blvd • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SALADS
CHEESESTEAK$14.00
Sirloin steak grilled with onions, green, peppers and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$14.00
Creamy house made alfredo sauce poured over fettuccine pasta served with garlic bread
BONELESS WINGS$14.50
One pound of wings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauces: Sriracha, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Sweet Thai Chili, Hot, Mild, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Garlic
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES$6.00
BUILD A BURGER$11.00
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
BONE IN WINGS 10 CT$14.50
One pound of wings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauces: Sriracha, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Sweet Thai Chili, Hot, Mild, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Garlic. (We are unable to accommodate "all flat orders, sorry for the inconvenience)
TACOS
Your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp served with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese on 3 soft flour tortillas
SM FRIES$4.00
Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

705 S Philadelphia Blvd

Aberdeen MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
