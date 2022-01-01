Go
The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream

303 W Higgins Lake Dr

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
10” Cheese Pizza$8.99
14” Supreme Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olives.
14” Cheese Pizza$11.99
Cheesy Breadsticks$10.99
Pizza crust topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Classic Breadsticks$5.99
Classic breadsticks topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
#3 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal$9.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.
Honey Mustard$0.99
10” Supreme Pizza$13.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olives.
Italian Sub$7.99
Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese baked in a fresh sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with a side of Italian dressing.
Location

303 W Higgins Lake Dr

Roscommon MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
