TeaDM Mini

Come enjoy some of the finest boba tea Virginia has to offer!
Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 11am -9pm
Fri-Sat: 10am-10pm
Sunday: 10am-9pm

SMOOTHIES

142 Maple Ave W • $

Avg 4 (171 reviews)

Popular Items

Mango Snow$5.95
Moonlight Mango$4.75
Mango and peach
Seasalt Coffee RTD$5.00
Light Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream (RECOMMENDED FOR FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS)
Pass&Go$4.75
Passion fruit and mango
Teadm Milk Tea$4.95
Taro Milk Tea$5.65
Seasalt Coffee OG$5.00
Heavy and strong Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream
Strawberry Milk Tea$5.45
Red Thai Milk Tea$5.45
Green Iceland$4.75
Green apple and lychee
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

142 Maple Ave W

Vienna VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
