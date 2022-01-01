Go
Tea Station Asian Bistro

Come in and enjoy great Asian Food including Sushi.

SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

9422 Norton Commons Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.3 (378 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Rice$12.25
Chicken, peas, carrots, egg and onion fried rice
Side Salad with Ginger dressing$4.00
Sweet and Sour Chicken$12.25
Breaded chicken with bell peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple served with our special sweet and sour sauce on the side
Hot and Sour Soup$2.75
Hot spicy rich chicken broth with bean curd, bamboo shoots, mushroom and carrots
Chicken Egg Roll$2.75
Vegetable Spring Roll$2.75
General Tso's Chicken$15.45
Breaded chicken in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions
Crab Rangoon$6.45
Steam Dumplings$7.75
Steamed pork filled dumplings
Egg Drop Soup$2.75
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9422 Norton Commons Boulevard

Prospect KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
