Go
Toast

Thai Terminal

Come in and enjoy!

349 E 12th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Galanga Tom Kha Soup$6.95
Equally zesty coconut milk base in Thai herbs broth.
Vegetarian Curry Puff$6.95
Thai puff pastry stuffed with potato, corn, carrot and green pea. Served with cucumber sauce.
Massaman Curry Entree$14.95
Milder curry with coconut milk, onion, carrot, potato and peanut. Served with jasmine rice.
Vegetable Spring Roll$6.95
Crispy Spring roll stuffed with cabbage, carrot and vermicelli noodle. Served with plum sauce.
Fried Banana ,Vanilla Ice Cream$6.95
Nature Summer Roll$6.95
Fresh vegetables roll with tofu, mint, noodles, served with crushed peanut in hoisin sauce.
Drunken Noodle$13.95
Spicy stir-fried flat noodles with egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper and basil leaves.
Drunken noodles (Lunch)$12.00
Broad rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, tomatoes and basil leaves.
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
See full menu

Location

349 E 12th Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blind Barber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pineapple Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TabeTomo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

GORIN Ramen

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese Ramen Noodles! The Gorin's original soup's base (kaeshi in Japanese) is directly imported from Japan, made by a Ramen Master. Chasyu, pork berry, is crafted at the store, taking 8 hours. Shinachiku, bamboo shoots, are made by 4-hours-preparation. All the ingredients are strictly selected and prepared for each kind of Ramen at Gorin. Our team members working here are all Ramen specialists in Japanese Ramen.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston