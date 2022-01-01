Go
Avenue is located in the heart of historic downtown Medfield. Our seasonal menu offers native seafood, a signature wood roasted chicken, grilled steaks and burgers, classic wood-fired flatbreads, and delicious salads and simple pastas that evoke California’s farm to table culture.

445 Main Street

Popular Items

Avenue BLT Salad$13.00
Wisconsin blue, cherrywood bacon, hard-cooked egg, grape tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette
Natural Angus Beef Bolognese$27.00
pork sausage, pancetta, cabernet, soft herbs, reggiano
Little Gems Caesar$13.00
shaved Reggiano, charred lemon, grilled “to-order” croutons
Wood Grilled Avenue Burger*$18.00
1/2 lb. freshly ground natural angus beef, housemade sesame brioche, cheddar or blue, comeback sauce (on the side), house fries | pickles
Avenue Flatbread$17.00
crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, housemade pork sausage, roasted mushrooms, onion jam
Pomodoro Flatbread$16.00
crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, pecorino, oregano, basil
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Maple-miso aioli
Cast Iron Seared Scottish Salmon*$29.00
spring vegetable quinoa tabouleh | red beet puree | chermoulah-pistachio vinaigrette
Green Goddess Salad$13.00
artichoke hearts, market greens, hearts of palm, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, creamy avocado dressing
Crispy Confit Chicken Wings$16.00
chile-ginger-sesame glaze, jicama slaw, wasabi-sake dipping sauce
Location

445 Main Street

Medfield MA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
