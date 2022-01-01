Go
Toast

The Barrel Steak & Seafood House

Seasoning is our signature!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

6404 N Wall St • $$

Avg 4.5 (870 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6404 N Wall St

Spokane WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Located in an old service station, Lost Boys' is committed to great food, tasty beverages and amazing service! Come in and get lost with us!

5 North Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Screaming Yak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston