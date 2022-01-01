Go
The Blue Stag Saloon

Breckenridge's favorite Mountain Comfort Food and late night fun. Known for offering over 30 craft brews, extensive whisky/ bourbon, and mouth-watering twists on classic comfort foods. Oh, and the fire pit on our front deck.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

321 S Main Street • $$

Avg 3.8 (951 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Bison Meatloaf$24.99
Mashed Potatoes, Red Wine Demi, Broccoli & Bacon, Chipotle Bbq, Scallion
Carnitas Tacos$16.99
Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
*Please note we do NOT offer half side toppings.
Short Rib Stroganoff$27.49
Braised Short Rib, Mushroom Demi Glace, Snap Peas, Sherry Wine, Sour Cream, Scallion, Egg Noodles
Drunken Queso$13.99
Smoked Beer Cheese Dip, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla Chips
Crispy Wings$24.00
Full pound wings twice fried with Celery Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Toast in sauce of Choice: KIckin' Korean Buffalk, Mild Buffaol, Chipotle BBq or Hot Buffalo
Stag Bacon Burger$16.79
Two 1/4 lb Beef Patties, American Cheese, Special Sauce, L,T,O,P, Sesame Seed Bun
Smoked Salmon Skins$16.00
Shoestring Fries, House Chili & Queso, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Green Onions
Cowboy Burger$17.45
1/3 lb Certified Bison Burger, Avocado Spread, Pepper Jack, Chipotle BBQ, Crispy Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Sesame Seed Bun
Build Your Own Burger$12.00
Lettuce Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Sesame Seed Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

321 S Main Street

Breckenridge CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rootstalk

No reviews yet

Rootstalk is a new American restaurant serving Chef Matt Vawter's take on elevated everyday dining. Focusing on lunch and dinner services, serving approachable seasonal food, thoughtfully curated wine and beverage lists, and creative and fun libations.

Cabin Juice & Unravel Coffee

No reviews yet

Located inside Gravity Haus Breck, we serve fresh ingredients made awesome – family-style dishes and finely-crafted cocktails.

Crepe a la Cart

No reviews yet

Delicious crispy fresh crepes

The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery

No reviews yet

Saloon Style Restaurant & Bar

