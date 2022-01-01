Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
The Bluegrass Candelas LLC
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
18068 W 92nd Lane #400
Arvada, CO 80007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
18068 W 92nd Lane #400, Arvada CO 80007
Nearby restaurants
Lot One-Lot Que
Our story is short, but our commitment is long. As The Village of Five Parks completes it’s final lots in our neighborhood, we had the opportunity to give our friends and family another great spot to spend time, celebrate and network. Ironically, the last lot to be completed is the first one, LOT ONE!
Red Silo Coffee Roasters - Arvada
Come in and enjoy!
Inta Juice of Arvada
Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.
Pile High Burgers
Big, juicy burgers with 50+ topping options