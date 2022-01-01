Go
The Brew Kettle

Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

8377 Pearl Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.99
Chicken Fingers$10.99
Bison Burger$13.99
Fish and Chips$12.99
Mini Corn Dogs$5.99
The Brew Kettle Burger$11.99
3 Smokehouse Wings$9.99
Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Fried Green Beans - Large$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

8377 Pearl Rd

Strongville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
