The Cabbage Shed

Takeout closes 15 MIN prior to in-house dining

198 FRANKFORT AVENUE

Popular Items

Cherry Berry Salad Online$12.99
Mixed Greens, Honey Vinaigrette, Pecans,
Goat Cheese, Cherries & Seasonal Berries, Balsamic Glazed Red Onion
Shed Burger Online$16.99
1/2lb Black Angus Ground Beef, Shed Sauce, American Cheese, LTO
Borscht Online$8.50
Braised Beef, Red Beets, Green Cabbage, Tomato Broth, Smoked Sour Cream
Garlic Mashed Potatoes Online$4.50
Idaho Russets, Oven Roasted Garlic
Fish N Chips Online$17.99
Parmesan & Panko, Natural Cut Fries, Shedslaw, House-made Dill Tartar Sauce
Crispy Fish Online$15.99
Parmesan & Panko Encrusted, American Cheese, House-made Dill Tartar, LTO
Kid Buttered Noodles & Breadstick Online$7.99
Served with fresh fruit cup
Voodoo Shrimp Online$11.99
House Breaded Shrimp, Voodoo Sauce
White Cheddar Cheese Curds Online$8.99
Breaded Wisconsin White Cheddar, House-made Ranch
Gingerale Online$3.50
Location

Elberta MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

