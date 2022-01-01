Go
The Cow An Eatery

A Cozy Mountain Diner along Bear Creek Trail!

316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Signature Garden Salad$10.29
Mixed greens, diced, blanched seasonal veggies, and sunﬂower seeds.
Cubana$11.69
Thin sliced pork loin, ham, Swiss, spicy mustard and pickles on Parisian bread
Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, choice of ham, sausage patties or bacon, all on your choice of bagel, biscuit or English muffin, served with choice of potatoes
Cow Famous Fish n' Chips$13.29
Two beer battered Alaskan Pollock fillets served with fries, tartar, slaw and lemon!
Cow Club Sandwich$12.29
Turkey, ham, avocado, bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo on whole wheat bread
Latte$4.29
The Angry Cow$9.69
A layered dish starts with shredded hash browns, two eggs, two sausage patties, cheddar cheese, topped with our famous pork green chili, served with a slice of toast
Soda$2.99
Coffee$2.99
USDA 1/2 lb$10.99
Location

316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE

MORRISON CO

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Beso de Arte

No reviews yet

BESO de Arte, an upscale Latin Bistro, is nestled in the heart of historic downtown Morrison, Colorado, just south of the world famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The Fort - Food Truck

No reviews yet

The Fort's new Food Truck TATANKA is open for the adventurous eater! Buffalo burgers, Buffalo BBQ Brisket Sandwiches, Rattlesnake rabbit bratwursts, Green Chile and Cheese Buffalo Burgers, Vegetarian Quinoa burgers, Salads, Ice Cream and more!
TATANKA will be at The Fort for OUTSIDE PICNIC Dining-must have reservations to reserve your picnic table. Go to www.thefort.com to reserve your TATANKA picnic table today

The Fort

No reviews yet

An award-winning and nationally acclaimed “truly Colorado” restaurant, The Fort specializes in regional game, such as bison, elk and quail, as well as seasonal fish and hearty vegetarian fare influenced by American Indian and Mountain Man cuisine.

Roca's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Roca's is your spot, for everything. Welcome to Lakewood's newest Italian restaurant. Serving up amazing pizza, made-to-order pasta, and tasty drinks.

