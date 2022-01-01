Go
34 Reviews

630 Plaza Drive Suite 5

Sycamore, IL 60178

Popular Items

Strip Bucket Special$14.00
Saturday & Sunday Special: 10 chicken strips and two cups of Bird sauce - regularly $16.95
Papa Bird Basket$14.95
7 chicken strips with fries, bird sauce, coleslaw and a roll
Extra Ranch$0.49
2oz cup of ranch dressing
Extra Bird Sauce$0.99
Your choice of regular or spicy
Chicken Strip bucket$16.95
10 chicken strips with no sides and 2 cups of bird sauce
Baby Bird Basket$9.95
3 chicken strips with fries, bird sauce, coleslaw and a roll
Mama Bird Basket$12.95
5 chicken strips with fries, bird sauce, coleslaw and a roll
Large Fry$4.95
Large order of crinkle cut or waffle fries
Cheese Curds$6.95
deep fried wisconsin cheese curds
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.95
Massive flattened pork tenderloin served on a white bun with lettuce and pickle slices
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

630 Plaza Drive Suite 5, Sycamore IL 60178

orange star4.8 • 34 Reviews

