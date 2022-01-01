Go
The Flying Pepper Cantina

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

124 Reviews

137 W. Columbus Ave.

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco$5.00
Grilled and seasoned shrimp, topped with shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and House Chipotle Sauce
Cantina Trio$9.00
Three of our popular accompaniments-cheese sauce, tomato salsa, and guacamole- all made fresh daily and served with freshly fried corn tortilla chips.
Grilled Poblano Dinner$13.00
Chicken on the grill with bacon, mild poblano peppers, and rich tomato chipotle sauce. Served with Cantina rice and salad with house aioli dressing. Garnished with avocado and pico de gallo.
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Tender pork, pineapple, and onion in our secret adobo sauce. Served authentically with cilantro and onion.
Steak Taco$5.00
Certified Angus Beef grilled with traditional seasonings served authentically with Cilantro and Onion. Garnished with fresh lime, cucumber and radish.
Cheese Dip and Chips$8.00
Our famous Cheese Dip with locally sourced cream from Dugan Road Creamery. Served with freshly fried Corn Tortilla Chips.
Queso Fundido$9.00
Our creamy cheese sauce has a following all in its own. Locally sourced milk from Dugan Road Creamery and Humberto's secret seasonings. Topped with our authentic chorizo.
Steak Nachos$14.00
Freshly fried corn tortilla topped with steak, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fish Taco$5.00
Locally sourced Tilapia from Kingdom Fish. Topped with shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy Chipotle Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Taco$4.00
Grilled Chicken topped with shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy Chipotle Sauce.
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine OH 43311

