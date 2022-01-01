The Fresh Feast

The Red Lion Tavern

Good food should make you feel at home. That’s what we strive for with every dish we plate, every recipe we test, and every meal we share with friends and family.

Our home is the historic Red Lion Inn in the middle of Cohasset Village. Our family is new, growing, and guided by the South Shore’s most experienced hospitality professionals. Our kitchen, under the leadership of Chef Jason Heard, is ready to make the RL Tavern

the heart of Cohasset’s culinary community.

Welcome back to our table.

