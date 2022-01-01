The Fresh Feast
Our focus at The Fresh Feast is to create a variety of foods from scratch using natural and local ingredients. Whether it be Catering, Prepared Foods, or Sandwiches - we've got you covered! Come by or give us a call, we are sure to have a meal solution that will satisfy you and your family!
105 Ripley Road
Popular Items
Location
105 Ripley Road
Cohasset MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Seabird Coffee - Cohasset, MA
Come in and enjoy!
Peel Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!
The Red Lion Tavern
Good food should make you feel at home. That’s what we strive for with every dish we plate, every recipe we test, and every meal we share with friends and family.
Our home is the historic Red Lion Inn in the middle of Cohasset Village. Our family is new, growing, and guided by the South Shore’s most experienced hospitality professionals. Our kitchen, under the leadership of Chef Jason Heard, is ready to make the RL Tavern
the heart of Cohasset’s culinary community.
Welcome back to our table.
Cove Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!