Our focus at The Fresh Feast is to create a variety of foods from scratch using natural and local ingredients. Whether it be Catering, Prepared Foods, or Sandwiches - we've got you covered! Come by or give us a call, we are sure to have a meal solution that will satisfy you and your family!

105 Ripley Road

Popular Items

Brownie$2.50
Our signature chocolate brownie with chocolate chunks; dense and fudgy with a rich chocolate flavor (no nuts!)
Cobb Salad$10.95
Egg, bacon, blue cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, green leaf, and mesclun greens, and house honey mustard dressing on the side. GF
Chicken Soup (Frz)
Homemade chicken stock, organic chicken, carrots, celery, onions, salt, pepper.
Chicken Chipotle (hot)$10.95
Organic grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado, tomato, colby jack cheese; served on sliced ciabatta, pressed.
Protein Balls$2.95
Peanut butter, tree nuts, coconut, craisins, honey, oats. GF
House Corn Tortilla Chips-GF$2.95
100% gluten-free version of our house fried corn tortilla chips - pair perfectly with our dips!!
Chicken Fingers (organic)-12 pack$20.95
Organic bell and evans panko crusted chicken fingers. Try with our delicious house honey mustard!
Thai Chicken Wrap$9.95
Organic grilled chicken, mesclun greens, peppers, cucumber, mint, cilantro, shredded carrots, red cabbage, peanut sauce on side; served on spinach wrap.
Location

105 Ripley Road

Cohasset MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
SaturdayClosed
