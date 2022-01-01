Go
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

14315 Orchard Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (2873 reviews)

Popular Items

Great Greek Gyro$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Dolmades$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
Pita Bread$0.95
Feta Fries$2.95
Gyro Plate$11.95
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Traditional Gyro$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Traditional Gyro - Chicken$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
No Utensils
Avgolemono Soup$3.95
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

14315 Orchard Pkwy

Westminster CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Costa Vida - Westminster

