Go
Toast

The Hive - Bar & Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

142 Outwater Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Filet Crostini$15.95
Veggie Taco$9.00
9 Wings$9.00
Chicken Milanese$18.95
Garlic Shrimp$8.95
Mixed Vegetables$6.95
Mama's Empanadas$7.00
Buff Shrimp Taco$10.95
See full menu

Location

142 Outwater Lane

Garfield NJ

Sunday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Fortaleza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juicy!

No reviews yet

Juicy! serves halal food made with ingredients inspired by Mom. This is the food that tastes like home.

Empanada Mamis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy fresh empanadas!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston