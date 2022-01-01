Go
The Holy Cow Burger & Ice Cream

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1230 W Park Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own$7.48
Your Choices, Built Your Way.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad$5.48
Strawberry Ice Cream blended with Strawberry Puree and Pretzel Dust topped with more Strawberry Puree and Pretzel Dust
Shroomin' Swiss$7.48
Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Grilled Mushrooms & Onions
Parmesan Truffle Fries$4.88
Seasoned House Fries or Waffle Fries, Garlic Truffle Oil, Parmesan Sauce & Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Cookie Monster$4.98
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Cookie Dough Bits, Chocolate Syrup, Topped with Chocolate Chip Cookie Crumble
Yee Haw$7.48
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion Ring & BBQ Sauce
Miss Piggy$7.48
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Maple Bacon Jam & Sliced Bacon
Chocolate Shake$3.88
Classic Chocolate Shake
Classic$7.48
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Dill Pickle
House Fries$3.88
Classic Seasoned Straight Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1230 W Park Rd

Slippery Rock PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

