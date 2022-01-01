The Johnstown Inn
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1310 Frankstown Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1310 Frankstown Rd
Johnstown PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Stone Bridge Brewing Co.
Serving amazing craft beer to the Laurel Highlands. Stop by our tap room or Craft Modern Kitchen next to our tap room.
The Bistro - Johnstown
Family owned local restaurant that offers only the best food and service. Enjoy our famous breaded wing dings and an ice cold beer and meet our friendly staff.
Bigdogz Grill
BIGDOGZ GRILL is Johnstown's Favorite Award Winning Family Sports Bar Restaurant
The menu features over 200 Favorites such as Angus Steaks, Crab Cakes, Fantastic Burgers & Sandwiches, Stromboli & Pizza, Huge Salads & Wraps and More!
One of Johnstown's Biggest selections of draft beer, with Twelve Drafts on tap.
Bigdogz is Johnstown's place to watch your favorite sports, with 19 TVs to watch all the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL & College games.
Corner Coffee Shoppe
Home-style Cookin, with that old diner touch you love!