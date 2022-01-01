The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
FONDUE
2348 Solomons Islands Rd • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2348 Solomons Islands Rd
Annapolis MD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Creative southern cuisine, local craft beer, tons of whiskey and classic cocktails, wine on draft, and tons of fun!
Sol Dos
Come in and enjoy!
Neo Pizza
Come in and enjoy!!
Chevys Fresh Mex
If you would like to customize your order or have any questions, please call your local restaurant directly to place your order. Larger orders may take longer than the time specified.