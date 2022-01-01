Go
Toast

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

2230 Town Center Ave • $$$

Avg 4.1 (1046 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Pecan$5.95
Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Candied Pecans, come with Lemon Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(222 cal)
Chocolate S'mores SM$18.00
The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker.
GF: without graham cracker bits
Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Fondue Party for 10$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Whiskey Business$8.95
Sprite$2.95
(121 cal)
Fiesta SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño
Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer
(332 cal per serving)
Strawberry Spinach$5.95
Baby spinach, Golden Raisins, Gorgonzola, Strawberries, Honey-Roasted Almonds, comes with Strawberry Vinaigrette
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

2230 Town Center Ave

Melbourne FL

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PokeBoba

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

28 North Gastropub

No reviews yet

A Modern Gastropub.
Local Latitude. Local Attitude. Responsibly sourced, made from scratch, chef curated menu of elevated pub style food and a full bar with innovative craft cocktails as well as a rotating selection of locally and nationally brewed beers, located in Melbourne, FL.

Pizza Gallery & Grill

No reviews yet

Along time ago, in a galaxy far, far away….
just kidding it was really only the late 80’s. Starting a story is always the hardest part, so now that we’ve got that out of the way, we’d like to tell you about how our mash up of art gallery and gourmet pizza restaurant came to be. Take one part artistic family, topped with years of slinging pies in the corporate pizza game, layer on a hearty work ethic and finish it all with an entrepreneurial awakening and you’ve got the recipe for a fresh and original change in the pizza landscape.

Island IX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston