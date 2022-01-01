Grecian Garden Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
2955 Pineda Plaza Way • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2955 Pineda Plaza Way
Melbourne FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Gator's Dockside
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Lombardis new york pizza
Come in and enjoy!
King Center for Performing Arts
Come in and enjoy!