The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
FONDUE
1564 Laskin Road • $$$
Location
1564 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bottlecraft Beer Shop w/Kung Food Kitchen Experiment
Beer Shop and Tasting room with the best Local and hard-to-find Craft Beers. We also have a great Wine, Cider, and Hard Seltzer collection as well. Bottlecraft is paired with Kung Food Kitchen Experient will feature a wide range of rotating menu items that are traditional, fusion, and comfort foods from all over.
TASTE Hilltop
Come in and enjoy!
Le Yaca Virginia Beach
Contemporary French restaurant offering a traditional French menu and bistro favorites
Elevation 27
The best live music venue in Virginia Beach!