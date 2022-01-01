Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

1564 Laskin Road • $$$

Avg 4.6 (2651 reviews)

Popular Items

Bourbon Bacon Cheddar SM
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Bacon, Dry Mustard, Garlic, Worcestershire, Bourbon
Cherry Coke$4.00
(130 cal)
Spinach Artichoke SM$18.00
Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach,
Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(302 cal per serving)
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Chocolate for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Freshly Picked Margarita for 2$30.00
Avion Silver Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Lime, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit Juices for 2
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1564 Laskin Road

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
