Go
Toast

Chix on the Beach - Do Not Use

Come in and enjoy!!

SEAFOOD

701 S Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1795 reviews)

Popular Items

10 WINGS$11.00
KID CHEESE BURG$6.00
10 WINGS$11.00
CRABCAKE ENTREE$26.00
CRAB DIP$12.00
SHRIMP & CRAB BAG$29.00
BOWL SHE CRAB$7.00
CRAB RIPPER$16.50
BOWL SHE CRAB$7.00
BROILED CC SANDWICH$15.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

701 S Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Waterman's Surfside Grille

No reviews yet

Located right on the strip at 5th Street, Waterman’s offers the best dining view of the Atlantic. Every table in the restaurant offers a view! This lively restaurant offers a vast array of tasty beef, chicken, pasta, pork and seafood dishes. Their salads are outrageous! People-watch and dine on their outdoor cafe. Live Music. (Call for more information.) Featuring a wood-fired grille and Chef’s specials, as well. Visit Waterman’s for great food and fun! Gluten-free options are also available on their menu. Waterman’s is a hot spot for locals and visitors of all ages. Ample parking and Valet parking available. Try the “Orange Crush” for a real refreshing treat that will give you a taste of the local’s flare!

Rockafeller's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated for 33 years. Beautiful location directly on Rudee Inlet. Come in and enjoy!

The Shack

No reviews yet

The Shack offers outdoor dining 7 days a week (weather permitting) beginning at 12pm. Our expansive menu includes everything from fresh seafood, steak, tacos, burritos, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, desserts and more.

Chix on the Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston