Chix on the Beach - Do Not Use

Waterman's Surfside Grille

No reviews yet

Located right on the strip at 5th Street, Waterman’s offers the best dining view of the Atlantic. Every table in the restaurant offers a view! This lively restaurant offers a vast array of tasty beef, chicken, pasta, pork and seafood dishes. Their salads are outrageous! People-watch and dine on their outdoor cafe. Live Music. (Call for more information.) Featuring a wood-fired grille and Chef’s specials, as well. Visit Waterman’s for great food and fun! Gluten-free options are also available on their menu. Waterman’s is a hot spot for locals and visitors of all ages. Ample parking and Valet parking available. Try the “Orange Crush” for a real refreshing treat that will give you a taste of the local’s flare!

